An additional four frontline health workers and three security personnel from Luwero have tested positive for COVID-19.

These are among the new 30 cases of COVID-19 that the Ministry announced on Monday afternoon from a total of 3758 samples.

“The Ministry of Health confirms thirty new COVID-19 cases from 3758 samples tested on 07 June 2020. A total of 1876 samples were tested from points of entry, 1728 samples from alerts and contacts and 154 samples from health workers. All confirmed cases are Ugandans.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the other cases include 18 new cases from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

“They include 4 from Amuru, 3 from Tororo, 3 from Buikwe, 2 from Kyankwanzi, 2 from Arua, 1 from Bulisa, 1 from Wakiso, 1 from Kisoro and 1 from Kampala Districts,” the ministry said.

“Four of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry, one of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia point of entry, three of the confirmed cases are from security personnel from Luwero District, four of the confirmed cases are of frontline health workers.”

The announcement now means that a total of twenty two health workers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

While appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Monday, Lt. Col. Dr Henry Kyobe who is the Covid-19 incident commander said that government is investigating why the frontline health workers were testing positive for the virus.

Uganda has to date confirmed 103 COVID-19 recoveries and no Covid-19 related death.