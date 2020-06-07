Uganda’ Coronavirus cases have reached 616 after 23 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health , a total of 2494 samples were tested on Sunday,1515 of which were from the various border points whereas 949 were from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases while 30 samples were taken from health workers.

“We have confirmed 23 new Covid-19 cases. Seven truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills points of entry, one security personnel from Elegu, one cases of frontline health workers and 14 caes from contacts and alerts from Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru districts,” the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry, 47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were returned to their countries of origin for treatment.

The number of frontline health workers who contacted the virus has risen to 18 as after one more tested positive.

The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda on Friday announced he had gone into self-isolation after getting into contact with a person who later tested positive.

At City Hall, four Kampala Capital City Authority staff tested positive of the virus on Saturday.

The confirmed Coronavirus cases in Uganda are currently at 616 while 96 of these have fully recovered and discharged from various hospitals around the country.