National Water and Sewerage Corporation(NWSC) has announced that there is currently a water shortage throughout Kampala.

According to the statement on their social media accounts, the shortage has been caused by a power outage at their Ggaba water treatment plant.

“Dear customers, we are experiencing a power outage at Ggaba water treatment plant. This has affected water production in all water treatment plants, pumping stations and supply schedules to the entire Kampala service area,” NWSC said on Sunday morning.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation explained that their water treatment plant at Ggaba uses 10 megawatts of power per day and any outage affects them greatly.

“A team from UMEME is on ground working to address the challenge in the shortest time possible. Please use the available water sparingly as we jointly address this issue. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”

NWSC is currently constructing a 240million litres per day water treatment plant in Katosi, Mukono district, east of the capital, Kampala .

“The demand for services in Kampala is growing each day as a result of the mushrooming developments in various parts of the city. We are planning to serve over 7.5million people in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono up to 2040,” the Kampala Water General Manager Eng. Mahmood Lutaaya said recently.

He noted that the new water treatment plant in Katosi will end the current persistent water shortages in Kampala.

