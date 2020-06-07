Government has set strict measures for opening city arcades which remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting between the minister of Trade and Industry Amelia Kyambadde and arcade owners yesterday, it was agreed that before the arcades are allowed to open, they should observe the following rules:

First they should reduce the number of shop occupants to three people. This, Kyambadde said, will ensure that there is a social distance of two meters between the shop attendants within the shop premises.

The measure also means that traders will no longer be allowed to conduct business in the corridors, stair cases, doors and temporary structures.

“Demarcate and mark points where the buyers will stand while being attended to and to serve one customer at ago,” Kyambadde said.

Secondly, arcade owners were told to increase the number of guards on the entry and exit points to manage temperature guns, washing areas and sanitizing gates, compound, floor and doors.

Thirdly, no hawkers and food vendors shall be allowed in to arcades as has been the practice.

Fourth, tenants and customers shall regularly sanitize end wear face masks.

Fifth, no one carrying luggage shall be allowed to use arcade as passageways to cross from one street to another.

Kyambadde also urged the landlords to allow tenants to start trading as they discuss on case by case basis how to clear the rent arrears.

Landlords were represented by Sudhir Ruparelia, Kirumira Godfrey, Hamis Kiggundu Hamis, Ntaganda Ephraim, Ssemambo Rashid and Dr. Margaret Ssekidde.