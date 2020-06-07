Costs of building a house defer from one person to another, from one location to another. It is very possible that you may build the same house as your neighbor’s, just meters apart but the cost may be yawningly different? Why?

A number of factors could shoot your construction high or low, we take a look at them below

The soil of Ground conditions

This greatly affects the costs of building a house. If the site has poor soils like clay or sand soils, it will need more engineering to stabilize the land before construction and this will hike the prices and costs of building a house. It is therefore advisable to always look out for the soil type before you buy any land for construction.

The Plan

When dealing with a plan of the house most people don’t know what to go with, so it is better if you get an architect and create a good and reasonable plan. It should be noted that all plans cost differently and before you go with a plan, you need to look at your budget.

Sometimes you would want to put very little in the plan, then halfway the construction you want to change the plan and input new things, the cost will automatically shoot high.

It is advisable to always generate a modern plan that suits your interests in the long run and is cost-free to adjust. Have a long conversation with your architect.

Economic Conditions

This majorly depends on how busy the construction industry is.

If the construction company is busy that is there is a period where almost everyone is constructing, then the price of labor and materials will hike and increase the costs of construction. But if the economy is slow, then the cost of the building also goes down.

For instance, the best time to construct would be during this period. Many engineers are off work and hardware shops are in the hunt for buyers. Many laborers need the money and they would come on a cheap to make ends meet.

However, take precautions especially if you are buying land because offices to do verifications are closed. Nonetheless, the land is cheap now, since people need money.

Access to the site

If the site is easily accessible, it reduces the costs because everything from water to labor will be easily got and cheap but for those areas that are not easily accessible, transportation of materials becomes expensive and so does labor.

House Design

The cost of construction can also be affected by the design of the house one needs. If you want to minimize costs when it comes to the construction of the house, you need to go with a simple design as this will reduce the costs of construction materials needed.

A complex house design will take a lot of material and labor will also increase therefore one needs to be realistic when it comes to choosing the designs that they want.

You want the house you have seen on the internet, alas, you may want to complicate things for your architect, always chose simple designs if you do not want to spend so much.

House Size

This is a big factor that affects the cost of building a house. A bigger house will see one spending more whereas, with a moderate house, one can spend averagely when it comes to buying of material and paying labor.

Techniques used in construction

Technics like Finn building and use of hollow sections and I beams will help you to save on the amount of money that would have been used in buying some materials.