The joint security taskforce formed to enforce the presidential guidelines on Coronavirus comprising of the UPDF, Police and Prisons among other agencies have warned boda boda riders against their planned demonstration.

According to flyers making rounds on social media, boda boda riders throughout the country are planning a demonstration on Monday protesting the continue ban on carrying passengers whereas taxis and buses are allowed to ferry passengers.

Boba bodas are currently restricted to carrying only luggage, a set up the riders say is unfair.

However, in a joint statement, the army and police have warned they will not allow anyone to violate the presidential directive.

“The Joint Security Forces have however received intelligence about unscrupulous people who want to cause mayhem in the Kampala Metropolitan Area and other urban areas such as Mbarara, Jinja, Kasese, Mityana etc. Their planned riots are aimed at stampeding government to prematurely allow boda boda operators to resume normal operations, despite the systematic easing of the lockdown by government on the recommendations of the health experts,” the statement signed by police spokesperson Fred Enanga reads in part.

“The Joint Security Forces are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to respond appropriately.”

According to the statement, the boda boda riders are advised to remain calm but also desist from any acts of lawlessness as their concerns have been taken note of.

“The Joint Security Forces warns all opportunists who seek to exploit the plight of the Boda Boda operators for their own selfish motives that the law will take its course.”