There was panic at City Hall, the Kampala Capital City Authority headquarters when four staff members were being evacuated after developing Coronavirus signs.

“Earlier this afternoon at City Hall which is the Headquarter of Kampala Capital City Authority, there was panic as some suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported,” KCCA spokesperson, Peter Kaujju said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The Emergency Response Team responded immediately and evacuated the suspected individuals for further Management.”

Earlier in the day, the Nile Post had reported that City Hall was under lockdown, without allowing anyone entering or exiting over Coronavirus fears.

The development came hours after the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda revealed that he had gone into self- isolation after getting into contact with Office of the Prime Minister staff who later tested positive of the virus.

Rugunda said whereas he had tested negative of the virus, he was only being precautionary over his health.

This also coincided with the mandatory mass testing of ministers for Coronavirus by government that kicked off on Friday.

The Ministry of Health had earlier told the Nile Post that the move was necessitated by the nature of ministers that involves moving around the country to supervise government programs and activities.

Early this week, eight frontline workers including four nurses, two doctors and two senior level staff had tested positive of the virus whereas in Gulu, the district LC5 chairman and nine other people including health officials and task force members had been quarantined after coming into contact with another official who later tested positive.