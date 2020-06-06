The Ministry of Health has confirmed 36 new Coronavirus cases, pushing the national tally to 593.

According to a statement released by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, nine of the new cases are of frontline health workers from Kampala.

The rest of the cases, were from contacts to formerly confirmed cases who the minister said were all under quarantine by the time of testing for Covid-19.

” One contact from Buvuma, 15 contacts from Kyotera, 2 contacts from Mayuge, 1 contact from Pader, 8 contacts from Yumbe were got,”the statement said.

The minister said that 11 foreigners from earlier collected samples tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, a total of 1310 samples were tested today, Saturday, 648 at the points of entry whereas 344 were got from alerts and contacts.

The development comes at a time when eight frontline workers earlier this week tested positive of the virus.

The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda also went into self -isolation after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive.

There was also panic at the Kampala Capital City Authority headquarters on Friday afternoon after four staff members were evacuated after showing signs and symptoms of the virus.

All these developments come at time when government gradually lifted the lockdown in most parts of the country and allowing both private and public transport to reopen.

The country has so far recorded 82 Covid-19 recoveries with no death from the Coronavirus to date.