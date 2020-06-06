President Museveni has reportedly called off a big chunk of his programs after the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda went into self-isolation over Coronavirus exposure.

Rugunda, who is the head of government business on Friday announced that he had gone into self-isolation after getting into contact with some people who later tested positive.

The Prime Minister, who by the nature of his office and being the head of the national Covid-19 task force team, must be near the president.

Indeed, in the previous two weeks, Museveni has been close to Rugunda on four occasions during two cabinet sittings, during a live address to the nation and while meeting the national Covid-19 task force.

This website has however learnt that because of this state of affairs, the president had to call off some programs as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, President Museveni delivered the State of the Nation Address from State House in Entebbe, contrary to the earlier schedule where he was supposed to deliver the address at the Kololo independence grounds.

Tents had been put up and everything was set for the address but this was later changed on the request of the president.

It is said that as a precautionary measure, he chose to stay away in Entebbe and spoke via video conferencing where a few of his close staff and aides were present but no other outsider.

On Sunday, seven frontline health workers including Ministry of Health officials tested positive of the virus.

In Gulu, the district LC5 chairman Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and nine other people including health officials and task force members have been quarantined after coming into contact with a Ministry of Health official who later tested positive.

This website has also learnt that it is because of these developments that Museveni ordered all ministers to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing before they can be allowed to attend weekly cabinet meetings.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona on Friday told the Nile Post that they would be carrying out the tests after every two weeks.

“We shall be doing it after every two weeks to ensure members of cabinet are safe. This has been necessitated by the nature work done by ministers that involves moving around the country to supervise government programs and activities,”Ainebyoona said.

The Nile Post understands that since the State of the Nation Address, the president has also called off five other programs where he was supposed to appear.

“It could be just three days or even more but state work must continue nevertheless. The president loves working. But you media people are also speculative, so when one cancels a program or two it is a big deal, wait and see,” a source close to the president told Nile Post.

He however didn’t mention the programs cancelled.

On Friday, there was panic at the Kampala Capital City Authority headquarters when four staff members suspected of having signs and symptoms were evacuated and taken for testing for Coronavirus by the Emergency Response Team.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are currently at 557 whereas 82 of these have since fully recovered and discharged.