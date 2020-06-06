The executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), Julius Mukunda, has urged government to set aside Shs 1 trillion in next year’s budget to help in the fighting and mitigating the effects of gender based violence (GBV) in the country.

Mukunda said that although there has been good will to fight the vice, the country should understand and evaluate what has been achieved so far noting that there is still a lot that need to be done to avert domestic violence in Uganda.

He made the remarks during an e-conference on fiscal stimulus package that featured on NBS TV on June 5.

The e-conference was aimed at addressing the socio-economic impact of Covid-19.

“Let us invest Shs 1 trillion to combat Gender-Based Violence. We have to invest in Criminal Investigation Department(CID).This money will also help to train our doctors to properly identify GBV victims, “he said.

Agnes Kisembo from the UN Women said the country has lost so many lives due to violence against women during this period of the pandemic.

“I think we have lost so many lives to violence against women more than Covid19. I have not heard any person dying from the pandemic but the cases of persons dying from violence against women are on record,”she said.

She said more effort and leadership towards addressing impunity against women in the country is still needed.

Kisembo asked government to put in place affirmative action, calling for a stimulus package for those who have been greatly affected during this period.

Hajat Zaminah Malole from the Equal Opportunities Commission noted that people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic are those with disabilities such as women, girls, unemployed youth and the children.

“Through the media, we saw people complaining that they didn’t get food. We need to look at vulnerable people but consider access and participation. Many sectors have experienced budget cuts. Let us consider the most affected sectors,”she said.

She said the country should use this period to review the social protection services especially if it is to have a resilient economy.

Margaret Kakande from the ministry of Finance used the platform to call upon the ministry and it’s partners to prioritize the funding of cases related to gender based violence.

“As the Ministry of Finance, our role is to mobilize resources. We are looking at all sorts of needs. We are looking at how to balance the revenue and expenditure side. Taking loans is a problem for development because we have to pay back the loan. For us, we are looking at the revenue side and we are relying on our partners to work with us,”she said.