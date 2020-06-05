The Ministry of Health has confirmed thirty five (35) new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases in the country to 557.

According to the statement released by the Ministry, 15 of the newly confirmed cases are from samples taken at the different points of entry while 20 of the cases are from samples of contacts and alerts.

“Fifteen (15) of the newly confirmed cases are from 1,412 samples from points of entry while twenty (20) are from 855 samples of contacts and alerts. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 557,” the ministry announced.

The note explains, “Seven of confirmed the cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Busia point of entry, Three of the confirmed cases are from Lia, Malala and Oraba Points of Entry, 2 members of security from Elegu point of entry, 1 of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived via Ndomokomo, Gulu District.”

Of the 20 cases from contacts and alerts, 7 were from Kampala, 5 from Amuru, 3 from Mayuge, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Wakiso, 1 from Dokolo and 1 from Amolatar Districts.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet that 31 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

Uganda has so far registered 82 COVID-19 recoveries with no death related to the disease to-date.