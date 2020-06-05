The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) joins the world today, June 5, to celebrate the World Environment Day 2020, “Nature is Speaking, Listen!”

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) joins the world today, June 5, to celebrate the World Environment Day (WED) 2020 under the global theme, “Time for Nature”, and the national theme, “Nature is Speaking, Listen!”

In line with the national theme, as nature speaks ICTs listen and continue to have an essential role in improving human well-being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks.

ICTs are used by governments and the private sector to improve efficiency in production, distribution and consumption of goods and services; they are used to collect, store and interpret data.

ICTs enable remote sensing, reduce the demand for resources (energy and material) through substitution of virtual products and services for their physical equivalent.

With more than 16 million internet subscribers/users and 26.6 million fixed and mobile subscribers, ICTs have enabled lifestyle changes, behaviour and attitudes through the use of social media platforms and remote working tools.

In particular, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed the emergence of several use cases such as e-commerce, e-health, e-learning and digital financial services, that increased integration of ICTs throughout our economy.

Uganda Communications Commission, as a driver of the sustainable development of a modern communications sector, including the promotion of environmental best practice, has supported these use cases.

Alongside this, UCC, through its universal access programme, continues to deliver digital literacy skills and education to rural communities and SMEs.

In collaboration with local, regional and global partners, UCC supports research and projects that address ICTs for climate resilience and early warning systems; environmental sustainability, safe and responsible deployment, use of and disposal of communications equipment, and local adoption of the new frontier technologies (Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), among others); all of which present new aspects and opportunities to further develop a green economy.

As we embark on the journey towards a digital economy, we need to continuously adopt practices that preserve our natural resources and biodiversity, while ensuring safe access and use of ICTs.

In collaboration with all our stakeholders, UCC is proud to contribute to this journey as we Green our ICTs, and Green with ICTs.

Nature is Speaking, we Listen.