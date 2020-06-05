The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda has announced that he has gone into self isolation after coming into contact with a Coronavirus patient.

“Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive of Covid-19?” Rugunda tweeted on Friday morning.

He however explained that whereas his test results had indicated that he was negative of the virus, he is doing it as a precautionary measure.

The development comes a few hours after government started a mass testing exercise for Coronavirus for all ministers.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona told the Nile Post that the move was necessitated by the nature of ministers work that involves moving around the country to supervise government programs and activities.

“It is now ongoing and we shall be doing it after every two weeks to ensure members of cabinet are safe,” Ainebyoona said.

On Sunday, eight frontline health workers including four nurses, two doctors and two senior level staff had tested positive of the virus .

In Gulu, the district LC chairman Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and nine other people including health officials and taskforce members have been quarantined after coming into contact with a Ministry of Health official who later tested positive.