Every week on #NBSYouthvoice, a teen or youth with unique gift, talent or passionate about something is spotted as youth of the week.

These individuals feature on the show to exhibit their unique styles and go into a monthly competition called Youth of the Month.

May saw two talented dancers who featured as Youth of the week; a one Mahanny aka Tumusiime Ronald, a senior six vaccist from St Michael Sonde, and Vevo aka Galenda Evans, also a senior six vaccist from Seroma Christian High school.

Both Mahanny and Vevo are talented and very passionate about dancing. Mahanny drops his dance videos every week on his social media platforms dancing to deejays mixtapes. Vevo holds dance classes for his mates and also posts his dance videos on his social media.

Who will take the crown for Youth of the month(May) on #NBSYouthvoice will be decided this Saturday, 6th June.

The show will also to feature Di’ja, a Nigerian songstress with Marvin records and Spice Diana, the star gal.

There will also be a special appearance by Publicity Publicity Natete- a social media comic.

Tune in Saturday at 9am.