The Kampala Lord Mayor,Erias Lukwago,has rejected plans by city authorities to register taxis and their drivers.

Lukwago said his cabinet has already developed a better plan to create cooperatives through which operators can be organised.

His comments followed the move taken by the city authorities with ministry of Transport to register taxis, buses and other operators as a way of improving public transport.

Lukwago said there are some leaders in the KCCA with hidden motives in carrying out this registration citing disorganisation in the process among others.

“We have colleagues here whose duty is to come up with half baked ideas and want to implement them there and then which is not right. We must come up with short, medium and long term and strategic plans for these operators,”said Lukwago.

While speaking to the media yesterday, Lukwago revealed that his cabinet had come up with a better Kampala master plan expected to be tabled before the council on Monday next week.

“What we want to adopt in the cabinet is the Nairobi model of cooperative societies for Matatu operators and bodabodas ,”he said.

Lukwago noted that he is aware of all the plans to eject taxis operators from the city.

“For us it’s inclusive. It’s not exclusive,” he said.

Some of the drivers told journalists that the registration exercise has been messed up by the KCCA.

“People are very many. The system is very slow, the requirements needed are not clear. Even the information passed to the drivers is not clear,”one of the drivers said.

KCCA, communication officer, Peter Kaujju revealed that the authority had registered 2000 taxis out of the planned 23,000 vehicles showing that they may be overwhelmed by the exercise.

“We want to regulate them, everybody should have a route clearly indicated. So when you come to register we capture all these details and assign you a route number. They will be operating in eight parks in the city on 137 routes,”he said.

He noted that authority is doing whatever it takes to execute plans which are better for the city.

Kaujju said that they have come up with guidelines to be followed before taxis are allowed back on the road.