The headquarters of Kampala Capital City Authority, at City Hall in Kampala have been put under lockdown after a staff at the authority reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The identity or sex of the staff remains anonymous.

Sources have told us that currently no one is allowed to get in or come out and many people who had gone to City Hall to seek services are currently trapped.

We have been told that the ministry of Health has taken over the premises and is currently subjecting all those who could have come into contact with the staff to tests.

Story is still developing….