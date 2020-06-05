Diamond Trust Bank has proactively fully equipped their staff working at the Busia, Malaba and Kikubbo branches with full Personal Protective Equipment.

Malaba and Busia are high risk areas as observed from the rise of Covid19 cases from truck drivers coming in from Kenya. Most of these drivers and clearing agents access the banking halls posing a threat to those that may not be infected.

The bank said at the start of day before the branches are opened, staff from the Busia and Malaba branches have their temperatures checked, work stations are disinfected, and the staff are supposed to sanitize and wear their Personal Protective Equipment.

The branch manager of DTB Malaba Ayesiga Bosco said: “In addition to hand sanitizing, disinfecting the bank, temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks for each client that accesses the banking hall, we have fully equipped our staff with Personal Protective Equipment to ensure we counter the risk they may be exposed to since they are in contact with quite a number of people especially truck drivers and clearing agents coming in from a high risk country.”

Ayesiga said working together with the ministry of Health officials, the banks at Malaba and Busia border points are constantly disinfected and when a client is checked at the entrance and found with a high temperature, they are straight away escorted to the responsible health workers so that they are effectively helped.

He said all customers accessing the banking halls are supposed to wear a face mask as well as practice social distancing.

“Staff of both branches are aware of the need and urgency to protect themselves and thus it has become part and parcel of themselves to not only sanitize their hands but work spaces and phones as often as they can,” he said.

As much as the bank is doing all it can to protect its staff and clients, Okwir Moses the branch operations manager Busia encouraged his staff to take as much precaution as they can while interacting with clients.

Furthermore, branches that are in busy places like Kikuubo are also fully equipped with sanitizers, thermometers, and PPE for the staff members as they adhere to the regulations and guidelines of the ministry of Health by practicing social distancing and compulsory face mask wearing.