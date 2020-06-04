The US embassy in Tanzania has issued a fresh travel advisory for American citizens regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement, the embassy suggested that the risk of contracting the virus in the commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, remains high, but gave no evidence to support its claims.

It suggested that its citizens should avoid socialising and leaving their homes.

“Healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis,” read the statement.

The advisory comes days after Tanzania’s foreign ministry summoned the acting US ambassador, Inmi Patterson, to protest against a similar travel advisory issued by the embassy last month.

According to a statement released by the ministry after the meeting, Permanent Secretary Wilbert Ibuge told the US diplomat that its advisory contained false information and risked causing panic among Tanzanians and visitors.

In an email response to the BBC, the US embassy said they had nothing to add to what the ministry said.

Unlike many countries in the East African region, Tanzania chose to adopt a relaxed strategy in its approach towards coronavirus, avoiding lockdown and instead emphasising protection of the economy.

On Monday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said there were only four Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Dar es Salaam.

High schools, colleges and universities were re-opened on 1 June and sport events allowed to continue.

