The Ministry of Health has announced 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 522.

According to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, four of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula.

” Two are truck drivers from Busia, nine are among alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases,” Dr Aceng said in a tweet.

“The nine cases from contacts and alerts are: three from Amuru, two from Kyotera, one from Buikwe, one from Nakaseke, one from Lira and one from Kampala districts,” it explained.

Uganda has recorded 82 Covid-19 recoveries with no death from the disease to date.