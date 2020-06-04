Couples should have sex while wearing face masks to reduce the risk of transmitting Covid-19 to one another, a new study suggests.

On 8 May, researchers at Harvard University published a study in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on the safest ways to have sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, new laws were implemented in England that made it illegal for couples who live in different homes to have sex indoors and stay overnight.

Guidance in place in the rest of the UK also prevents people from having sex with anyone outside of their household.

Despite it being against guidelines to socialise with different households in many US states, the Harvard scientists have ranked different sexual scenarios on the basis of how likely it is that you would catch coronavirus while doing them.

At the top end, and therefore identified as the lowest risk, is abstinence.

“Low risk for infection, though not feasible for many,” the researchers say.

Next is masturbation, which the study states is “low risk” and then in third place is sexual activity on digital platforms.

“Patients should be counselled on the risks for screenshots of conversations or videos and sexual extortion,” the researchers say, adding that minors should be counselled about the risks of online sexual predation, which the study notes has increased since the pandemic began.

Following on after that is having sex with people within your household. This, the study notes, comes with a high risk of infection given that one or both partners might have caught the virus from outside of the home.

In the last place, and deemed the highest risk, is having sex with people outside of our household.

Dr Jack Turban, the study’s lead researcher, said: “For some patients, complete abstinence from in-person sexual activity is not an achievable goal. In these situations, having sex with persons with whom they are self-quarantining is the safest approach.”

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of Covid-19 are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Adopted from The Independent, UK.

Link: https://bit.ly/2Y3x9ig