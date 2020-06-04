Hundreds of people across Kampala and Wakiso have today been left stranded as they stood waiting in vain for taxis and buses to transport them to work.

Today, June 4 was the first time in nearly three months that public transport was allowed to operate. President Yoweri Museveni lifted the Coronavirus lockdown against public transport issued in March 2020 on Monday, June 1, 2020.

In anticipation of public transport means, many passengers who hit the road on Thursday morning were left stranded in taxi parks as taxis were no where to be seen.

In the new taxi park, many passengers were seen stranded with their luggage while those going to distant places seemed not to have taxis to take them to their destinations.

The situation has been attributed to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the directives from the ministry of Works and Transport which urged taxi drivers not to return on the roads without being registered with KCCA.

A meeting that was held on Tuesday this week between KCCA officials, minister for Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala, Kampala Ministers and leaders of taxi operators resolved that only registered taxis with stickers will be allowed on the road when public transport resumes today.

The taxis and buses are also required to have hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities for passengers to use.

KCCA on Wednesday released route route numbers and descriptions for different destinations that taxi operators are expected to follow.

Kampala Minister Betty Amongi said that all parks will have health officials attached to monitor if all standard operation procedures are followed to the dot.

Taxi drivers who talked to the press said the registration process is very slow and costly which has affected their ability to register in time.