President Museveni will today address Ugandans on the State of the Nation in the past one year in accordance with the Constitution.

Article 101 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament, deliver to Parliament an address on the state of the nation.”

The Nile Post has however learnt that the president will this time deliver his address from State House in Entebbe over Coronavirus concerns.

Initially, he was set to address from Kololo independence grounds but has since changed program and chosen to stay at Entebbe State House from where he will address via video conferencing technology.

Consequently, the Members of Parliament will stay at Kololo to listen to the address.

MPs asked to keep time

In a message to legislators, the Clerk to Parliament to keep time for the president’s address set for 2pm but have also been asked to keep time.

“All members are expected to arrive at noon. You should observe security and Ministry of Health guidelines,” a message to MPs by the Clerk to Parliament reads in part.

Key issues

Whereas the president is expected to give an account of what government has been able to do in the past one year, he will also address on the direction the country will take in the forthcoming year.

President Museveni is expected to address the country in detail on how the country has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic which has had devastating effects on almost all sectors of the economy.

In the State of the Nation Address, the president will also guide the country on the economy will be able to get out of the shock of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“He must tell us how the new budget will alleviate the problems created by the measures on fighting Coronavirus,” Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said.

According to Everest Kayondo, the chairman for Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) but also chairman for the Association of Uganda Tour Operators(AUTO), he expects the president to address widely on reviving the economy which has been worst hit by Covid-19 and how sectors like tourism will recover.