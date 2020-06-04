The First Son, also the senior Presidential Adviser on special operations, Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said there should be statues for President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame in every town of their respective countries.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the first son said these achieved the impossible and should therefore be hailed with statues.

“The greatest military heroes in Africa’s history are Generals Museveni, Saleh(Salim) , Rwigyema(Fred) and Kagame(Paul). They achieved the impossible. We should build statues in their honour in every town in Uganda and Rwanda,” Lt.Gen.Muhoozi said in the tweet.

Peace talks resume

The development comes only a few hours for the talks between Rwanda and Uganda to resume via video conferencing.

The delegations from both sides will today discuss the Katuna Protocol that was signed by Presidents Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in February at the Katuna border.

The relations between Uganda and Rwanda have been frosty in the past two or so years after Kigali accused the Kampala establishment of supporting forces bent on overthrowing their government.

Uganda however in reply denied the same but also accused Rwanda of trying to infiltrate their security forces, especially police and this saw the arrest of a number of Rwandan citizens in Uganda and several charges slapped on them.

Rwanda has also arrested and deported several Ugandan citizens.

Both countries early this year signed an extradition treaty but also announced the release of each other’s citizens arrested in the respective countries.

The presidential advisor on special operations’ latest tweet and many others in the past few months have been seen by analysts as meant to mend relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries that have been at loggerheads.

Both countries have also tried to ease the tension among them through meetings between delegations from both sides and agree on certain aspects.