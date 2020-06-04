The Vice President of the Uganda Medical Association(UMA), Dr. Ataro Stephen Ayella, has attributed the infection of their colleagues to lack of protective gear noting that many health workers are going about their duties without this equipment.

Ataro called for befitting compensation to all the frontline health workers that have acquired Covid-19 and rehabilitation at their workplace.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, Ataro noted that inadequate PPEs could also be brought about by global scarcity due to high demand.

He called upon the government to prioritize the supply of personal protective equipment to the front line workers.

Ataro noted that there is need for more training for the medical workers to equip them with the information about the virus.

Since Elegu border in Amuru district appears to be the new hot spot for the pandemic, Ayela concurred with the president on the issues of setting up tents to to host those who test positive.

“This would be the best approach because the point of entry is where cases are many. So if you are able to stop it, there is likelihood of preventing cases from going to the community,”he added.

Dr. Mukuzi Muhereza, the general secretary UMA, urged all health workers to always notify authorities about the challenges they encounter in the line of duty.

“Any health worker out there, we want to tell you that when you fall sick be it Hepatitis B, HIV, covid19 among others from the place of work.you are not going to be useful to the patient ,family and yourself. We ask you please inform us so that we can deal with the situation,”he said.

He noted that health workers have a right to be compensated for any damage or injury got in the line of duty.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine said that PPEs will soon be provided to all the frontline health workers.