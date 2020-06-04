Journalist unions in Cameroon have condemned the death of their colleague, Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe, popularly known as Wazizi.

The broadcaster died Tuesday at the Yaoundé Military Hospital, having been held incommunicado for 300 days.

Reports say he was tortured before he died.

The Cameroonian military have not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

Wazizi’s lawyer Edward Lyonga Ewule told the BBC he was devastated: