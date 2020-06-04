Journalist unions in Cameroon have condemned the death of their colleague, Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe, popularly known as Wazizi.
The broadcaster died Tuesday at the Yaoundé Military Hospital, having been held incommunicado for 300 days.
Reports say he was tortured before he died.
The Cameroonian military have not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.
Wazizi’s lawyer Edward Lyonga Ewule told the BBC he was devastated:
We have struggled for more than nine months today to see that Wazizi gets justice. Now we hear he is dead, it is very disturbing. I am so devastated, I am down-cast, I am heart-broken.”
His colleague, Joseph Weno, told the BBC he was arrested for speaking truth to power:
He was very vocal on the issue of the Anglophone crisis.He spoke out and condemned the excesses of the military when there was need for it, and he equally condemned the excesses of the separatists when the need arose, and that’s it.”
Journalists across the country now say they will be going on strike in the days ahead to press for justice to be served to their colleague.
