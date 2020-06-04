Cabinet has passed the new ninth Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Board of Trustees with Dr Kasoma Pantelon Mikasa Banda appointed as the new chairperson.

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Judith Nabakooba announced the resolution following cabinet’s Monday sitting.

Other members that were appointed on the new board include Mbabazi Natoma, Harriet Nandutu, Kakuyo Kagumaho, Peter Francis Ojede, Barirega Akamkwasa, Dr Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, Annet Kobusingye and Jane Bagonza.

Nabakooba said the board will be expected steer UWA to further progress.

She said: “The 9th board is expected to build on the progress made by the 8th board of trustees in steering the institution to mitigating human wildlife, control proliferation invasive species combating poaching, illegal wildlife trade and trafficking, promoting eco tourism product development.”

The Uganda Wildlife Authority is a semi-autonomous government agency that is tasked with conserving, managing and regulating the countries wildlife both in and outside protected areas.

It currently manages ten national parks, twelve wildlife reserves and fourteen wildlife sanctuaries.