Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Innovation Village have launched a venture to manufacture face masks which will be sold to different people across the kingdom and the country at large.

The masks will cost Shs 2000 for two layers and Shs10,000 for three layers to ensure that all people in the country can afford them.

The venture was launched by the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, at the kingdom headquarters (Bulange) in Mengo.

Mayiga asked that population to continue protecting themselves against the pandemic noting that the kingdom needs people alive.

He said these masks will help to protect Kabaka’s people from contracting the deadly coronavirus.

He sad it’s important for all the people in Uganda to effectively observe all the guidelines issued by the ministry of Health to combat pandemic.

“If you wear face masks, you will be in position to prevent yourself and others from the deadly virus ,so I am happy to work with Innovation village,”he said.

Mayiga also advised young people to use their useful age to come up with innovative ideas.

“When you are young, you have got the courage to experiment a lot of things. it’s okay if you fail when you are young. It’s very important that young people cultivate the courage to start things. It doesn’t matter if they fail,” he said.

He noted that youth should never get worried if they fail to make it for the first time because failure is part of the success story.

“If you want to succeed, you must be prepared to fail. We don’t succeed because we sit down and dream about the good things. We only think about the good and big things because we want to attain them,”he said.

He urged young people to rise up and put their dreams into action during their youthful age.

Japheth Kawanguzi, founder of The Innovation Village Kampala,said these masks are going to manufactured in an appropriate manner