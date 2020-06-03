The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has asked government to consider a waiver on utility bills for Ugandans who have been greatly burdened by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

President Museveni on Monday announcing a gradual easing of the two month lockdown that saw a bi number of Ugandans confined at home for fear of contracting the deadly virus.

Speaking during the Uganda Martyrs day celebrations organized by the Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda at the Mamre Prayer centre at Namugongo, Kibuuka said Ugandans are currently burdened by the effects of the virus and there is need to let them recover.

“We know government will lose revenue but it is only fair for the utility bills to be waived for the period people have spent not working,”Kibuuka said on Wednesday.

Using the “I can’t breathe” African- American slogan associated with the deaths George Floyd at the hands of US police, the presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda said the pandemic has had devastating effects on the economy and consequently everyone has been affected.

“Those paying rent be it at home or at their businesses need to be bailed out not only by government but also landlords. Landlords should not wait for government but waive the rent arrears.”

“We can’t breathe because of Coronavirus. Calamities like the floods in Kasese and desert locusts; domestic violence all make everyone not breathe.”

Kibuuka commended government for efforts that have seen the country make great strides in the fight against Coronavirus

Archbishop Christopher Lwanga of the worldwide Anglican Church emphasized that faith in God will ensure the country and world at large overcomes the current pandemic.

“God has given people fresh ideas on how to resume work .Their brains have been sharpened. Don’t lose hope but continue trusting in God since he cares for us. If we stand in God just like the Uganda Martyrs did, He will never forsake us,”Lwanga said.

This year’s Uganda Martyrs day celebrations were restricted from big congregations for fear of spreading Coronavirus.