The Ministry of Health has announced eighteen (18) new cases of COVID-19 pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 507.

“Results from samples tested on 02 June 2020 confirm 18 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 507,” the ministry said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12 of the new confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases while the rest are truck drivers who arrived in the country at Elegu and Malaba border points.

” 4 cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu. 2 cases are from Malaba. 12 cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases,” the ministry said.

“Of the 12 cases from contacts and alerts; 8 are from Amuru, 3 are from Buikwe and 1 is from Kyotera districts.”

According to Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, 21 positive foreign truck drivers were handed to their country of origin following President Yoweri Museveni’s directive of only allowing in truck drivers who test negative for COVID-19 into the country.

Uganda has so recorded 82 COVID-19 recoveries since confirming its first case on March 21, 2020. The country has also not recorded any Covid-19 related deaths to-date.