Toyota Uganda Ltd has yesterday handed over a brand-new Hino 500 series truck valued at Shs 225 million to the National Covid taskforce to support in the transportation of medical and food supplies as part of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The broad donation, which also included 6.5 tonnes of Supreme maize flour and Shs 20 million cash, was received by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) .

Cash has been paid into the designated COVID fund.

The contribution was in response to the government’s call to both individuals and the private sector to render a hand to the government in its efforts to contain the spread and impact of Covid-19 in the country.

“Toyota Uganda is donating these items because we want to show the Healthcare workers and the Government of Uganda that we truly appreciate the tireless work and efforts to keep us safe. Times such as these call for individuals, communities, public and private sectors to rally together in efforts to fight the fast spreading disease and support each other. It shows the strength in unity,” said the Toyota Uganda managing director Mahmood Omar.

“As an organisation, we are affected by everything that affects the communities in which we operate. As such, we are obligated to be part of the solution whenever there is a challenge of any magnitude in our markets.This pandemic has been unprecedented but if we rally behind the health care workers and adhere to the safety regulations as communicated by the Government, we will all get to connect with one another, in person, yet again.”

As part of its Covid-19 response, Toyota Uganda has also put in place additional safety measures and controls across all its Countrywide facilities as recommended by the Ministry of Health and WHO.

This, according to Omar, is in line with the Toyota philosophy of safety first in all its operations.