The row between the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah took a dramatic turn yesterday after speaker declined to entertain a letter from her deputy.

Oulanyah had wanted to table a letter expressing his displeasure over the way some MPs condemned him for returning the Shs 20 million given to him under the Covid relief fund.

Yet after several attempts to be given an opportunity to address his concern, Kadaga refused to yield prompting Oulanyah to storm out of the parliamentary sitting.

Kadaga, citing rules of procedure said it is only one speaker that is supposed to be in the House during the ordinary sittings except during the State of the Nation Address or during the reading of the national budget.

Oulanyah later told journalists that he wanted an explanation as to why Parliament condemned him when he returned the controversial Shs 20 million.

He disclosed that he had written to Kadaga over the matter but had not received any reply.

However other sources in the House indicated that Oulanyah’s action was in protest of the delayed decision by the speaker to give him an opportunity to chair the Parliamentary sittings.

Kadaga has chaired all sittings since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.