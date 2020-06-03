President Museveni has hailed the Uganda martyrs for playing a crucial role in changing society.

In his martyrs day message, Museveni said just like his National Resistance Movement party, the martyrs were visionary when they sacrificed their lives for others and this has had a lasting impact on society.

“Through the Uganda Martyrs we realize that, the bold decisions that have changed societies have usually been championed by visionary people with great resolve and focused missions,”Museveni said.

“The story of the National Resistance Movement in liberating Uganda from wrong politics and economic stagnation has plausible similarities to the actions of the martyrs.”

The president who didn’t attend the celebrations at Namugongo said, despite being new converts, the Uganda Martyrs proved to be steadfast and firm in the teachings and practice of Christianity and this he said has changed society.

He described their actions as a lasting legacy worth celebration by Christians all over the world.

According to the president, government will continue supporting the work of the Church in their resolve to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, disease, hunger, general backwardness and to maintain peace and security.

The president asked believers to use the Uganda Martyrs day to pray to God that the country and world at large overcomes the current Coronavirus pandemic.

“God can hear our prayers from anywhere and His blessings upon our lives are boundless. Therefore, let us continue worshiping from our homes.”

He added: “We continue to lift our nation in prayer and ask for God’s protection of all Ugandans against the Coronavirus disease.”

The Uganda Martyrs were a group of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic converts to Christianity who were killed on orders of then Buganda king, Mwanga II between 1885 and 1887.

Every year on June 3, thousands of pilgrims from within and outside Uganda converge at Namugongo, the site where the 45 converts were killed from to celebrate them.

This year’s 56th Uganda martyrs day celebrations were only limited to 60 people for fear of spreading of Coronavirus.