A fuel tanker has caused business and traffic standstill on the northern bypass and Hoima road after a tyre puncture forced it to swerve and cut off the road.

According to a traffic update for Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), the truck incident has built traffic between Busega and Kalerwe.

“A loaded fuel truck cuts off the road between Kawaala flyover and Hoima Interchange due to a tyre burst. Traffic has built up between Busega and Kalerwe,” the statement from UNRA reads in part.

“Traffic heading to Busega from Kalerwe advised using alternative routes” the statement continues.

A team from the Uganda Police and the Fire Brigade Department have already arrived at the scene to ensure to further incidents occur.

The UNRA management has called upon residents to keep away from any intentions of siphoning fuel.

“This is petrol and it is very deadly, we ask that people keep away while the relevant teams clear the road for us.”