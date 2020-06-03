The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has got a new board of directors with retired former Deputy Chief Justice, Steven Kavuma appointed as the board chairman.

According to the Minister of Information, Judith Nabakooba, cabinet sat on Monday and approved the new members.

Kavuma now replaces Eng. Edward Mike Ndawula as the CAA board chairman.

Other new members on the board include Moses Paul Lubowa, Ethel Kamba, Dr.Alayo Ocero, Zubairi Musoke and Thomas James Kiggundu.

However, cabinet retained James Kubeketerya and Angela Kiryabwire Kanyima as borad members for CCA.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority is the country’s aviation regulator but also the airport manager for Entebbe airport, the country’s main international airport.

CAA also manages other government and civilian airports and aerodromes throughout the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority board of directors is mandated to carry out an oversight role but also give general direction to CAA.