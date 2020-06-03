Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa has filed a notice of appeal challenging the High Court ruling in which it dismissed his bid to block interdiction from office.

According to the notice dated June,2, barely a day after the court delivered its ruling, Sakwa says he is not satisfied with the outcome and is going to challenge it in a higher court.

“Take notice that Sakwa Eric Joseph is dissatisfied with the ruling of the Hon. Justice Jeane Rwakakooko delivered electronically on the 1st day of June 2 in this application appeals to the court of Appeal against the whole ruling,” the notice by Sakwa’s lawyers of Nyote and Company Advocates.

In the notice, the Attorney General and Hajji Yunus Kakande, the secretary to the Office of the President have been listed as respondents.

When contacted for a comment, Sakwa confirmed the development.

“My lawyers are handling that,” he said.

The Jinja High Court dismissed Sakwa’s application seeking to block his interdiction from office as Jinja RDC pending the disposal of the man slaughter case against him.

“I agree with the submission of counsel for the respondents on this and find that the applicant, though appointed by the president in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, is a public officer and bound by the Public Service Standing Orders,” Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko ruled.

The judge held that Haji Yunus Kakande being the responsible officer in the President’s Office, had the capacity to interdict Sakwa, a public officer, until he is cleared of the charges against him.

“…. the decision to interdict is not subject to the right to be heard first since interdiction is but a first step towards disciplinary proceedings. Therefore, there was no need for the Applicant to be heard before he was interdicted.”