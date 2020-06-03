Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has unveiled his own election management committee that will be tasked to overlook ‘People Power’ elections strategy campaigns ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The team, according to Kyagulanyi, will be led by Mercy Walukamba who he urged to offer servant leadership and help the People Power movement change the leadership of the country in the next general elections.

Kyagulanyi unveiled the team at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya on Tuesday.

“It is not an easy task at all. I have said this before and I repeat it again that we are leaders to serve and not to boast around. People Power is the power of the people,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi added that he is aware of efforts by ‘enemies’ of the People Power movement who are trying to divert them but noted that they are committed to stay on course.

Other members of the team that were unveiled include Lubega Mukaaku, who will be the vice chairperson, Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje, secretary, Brace Asiimwe, Gerald Oyek and John Mary Sebuufu among others.

Kyagulanyi also unveiled another bunch of People Power organizing and coordination committee that will work with the already existing coordination teams.