The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has appointed AIGP Ochom as the new Police director in charge of operations.

Ochom who has been in charge of the directorate of Research and Planning will fill the gap left behind by AIGP Asuman Mugyenyi who retired last week after expiry of his contract and President Museveni didn’t renew it.

Senior Commissioner of Police, James Ochaya has consequently been appointed as the acting director in charge of Research and Planning previously held by Ochom.

According to other changes in the police force, Andrew Sorowen, who has been the director in charge of Special Duties has now been appointed to be in charge of Welfare and Production in the force.

The changes take immediate effect.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the development.