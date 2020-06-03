Do any women out there feel deprived of a lot of non-sexual physical touch that would feel really nice? And that our partners just don’t do enough for some reason? And, by the way fellas, receiving regular physical affection throughout the day makes us feel closer to you and makes us more likely to want to have sex, when the time is right.

Here are 10 non sexual things that women wish their men could do more!

Playing with our hair

Ah. I love it when my dude plays with my hair. If he just runs his fingers through it while we’re watching TV, or twirls it between his fingers, or puts both his hands deep in it while kissing me. There are so many nerve endings on the head—it just feels really nice.

Tucking us in bed

Don’t forget about the classic tuck-in. Those don’t have to be over after childhood. It’s so comforting to have your partner tuck you in. Even if he isn’t yet ready to go to sleep, if you get in bed, and he sits on the side of it, just loving you, touching your face, and cuddling you a little while you doze off—it’s the best.

A shoulder rub

What I wouldn’t give to just have my partner come around once a day and rub my shoulders while I work. And not in a way that’s meant to lead to sex. Just a nice, deep shoulder rub to get the tension out and make me feel relaxed and happy. Men, please do this more.

Foot rubs

I understand that some men don’t like feet. On the other hand, some men specifically love feet. So those dudes have to be careful to not turn all foot play into sex stuff. But a foot rub feels so nice and it’s also very intimate. You really can’t do anything while a man rubs your feet so it’s total relaxation. And it’s intimate because it’s not like you let just anybody touch your feet.

Giving a lady a bath

Don’t knock it ‘til you try it. Having your dude draw you a bath, and not get in it with you, trying to be kinky, is so nice. Then having him sit on the side of the tub and sponge you down or massage your arms. Ahhh. It’s the best. Bust most times when dudes raw a bath, they’re trying to f*&k in that bath.

Sitting on your lap

Is it just me or do men have a low tolerance for having a woman on their lap? Whenever I sit on my partner’s lap, he starts squiring around within 45 seconds and complaining he can’t get comfortable. To be clear, I’m 5’7” 118 lbs. I’m light! And I feel close to my man when I sit on his lap and he puts his arms around me. Can’t we do that more? Like, for a whole hang session with friends?

A ton of cheek kisses

You know when a guy just plants a bunch of kisses all over your face? When you love him, it’s the best feeling in the world. Every kiss comes with this little explosion of happy chemicals! And if he has a little scruff, even better. Men, do this for your women more!

Picking us up

I understand that this isn’t always plausible and is highly dependent on the strength and build of both individuals. But, gentlemen, if you are able to pick up your partner, pick her up sometimes. Pick her up and carry her to bed. Pick her up and give her a bear hug. We feel so loved by you when you pick us up.

Holding our hands while watching TV

It’s sweet when a guy holds your hand while you walk, or while dragging you through a crowd so he doesn’t lose track of you. But what about just holding both of our hands, while we’re watching a movie or relaxing? That’s very intimate because it isn’t about the functionality of keeping track of each other in a crowded space. It’s just about love.

Helping us get dressed

If you see your partner struggling to get her skinny jeans off, have her sit down, stick her legs out, and you can pull them off for her. Or if you see her struggling to zip or button up a dress that closes in the back—do it for her. It’s this very intimate thing because you’re helping us while touching us.