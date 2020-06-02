The UPDF Fisheries Unit in Jinja is holding 12 fishing boats and nets, impounded on Lake Victoria over illegal fishing.

Captain Ronald Akandwanaho, the head of the unit told the media that the majority of fishermen are using black spots on the lake, which are difficult to access by security forces.

“We have managed to get all these smalls boats but the challenge we face is that someone will make this boat using Shs 150,000 and a net of shs 100,000,the total capital is Shs 250,000. Many of these fishermen can make as many boats as they can which is a big challenge, “he said.

He said the arrested fishermen will be charged in the courts of law so that such actions are not repeated.

“If at all these people are charged and sentenced for at least two years, it will be a very big deterrent to illegal fishing, “he said.

Musa Dhikusoka, the chairperson Namugongo landing site, Jinja, said some fishermen have been using this lockdown to make small boats to carry out illegal fishing.

“Recently we were in this place to destroy these small boats but the biggest challenge is that these fishermen make new ones,”he said.