President Museveni has said that schools and other education institutions will have to wait for another month before a decision to reopen them is considered.

In his previous address to the nation, he said education institutions will open on June 4 for in Primary Seven, Senior Four, Senior Six candidates and students in their final years in Universities and other tertiary institutions.

However, on Monday, the president rescinded the decision saying the education institutions will have to wait for yet another month before reopening.

“We have decided to postpone the re-opening of schools for candidate leaners for another one month as we prepare more and study the situation,”Museveni said.

“We have further studied this idea led by scientists. Their opinion is that we better act cautiously on the issue of our children and grandchildren in the education system. This is because there are still many risks.”

He had earlier said that when public transport opens, schools and universities should be allowed to open for finalists to enable social distancing.

This meant that P.7, S.4, S.6 and finalists in tertiary institutions will be the only ones allowed to resume school so that they can prepare well for the end of year examination.

On Monday, the president explained that it would require more time to get kits to test the students for Coronavirus .

He noted that whereas the testing machines may be available, the reagents are not yet readily available.

“Even if finalists are tested, there is still an issue of day scholars who go to school and home daily who can easily contract and spread the virus. We have therefore decided that we should not bite too much at a time,” he said.

Last week, the Ministry of Education said guidelines for reopening of schools are not yet ready and that they would require more time to finalise.

“The ministry is now in the final stages of the consultative process on the reopening of schools and other education institutions and is embarking on consolidating feedback obtained over the last week,” the statement by the ministry spokesperson, Patrick Muinda on behalf of the Permanent Secretary said.