Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael has apologized to events promoter Balaam Barugahare saying that he was set up by ‘enemies’ of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to attack him.

Early this year, King Michael decried the selfish behavior of Balaam and a number of artistes attached to the NRM, accusing them of blocking his way to meet President Yoweri Museveni.

In what seems like a U-turn however, King Michael has apologised to Balaam and pledged never to bicker with the events promoter again.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, King Michael said that he has restored his working relationship with NRM and Balaam.

He said, “We have talked everything and discussed all our challenges. I was sent by different people to spoil his (Balaam) name but I am now back home.”

The ‘muko muko’ singer added that he would soon expose all those who had paid him to attack Balaam.

Balaam, in a separate interview with NBS UNCUT said that he had already made peace with King Michael and welcomed him back to the NRM team.

The two were joined by artiste Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye who announced that he had also settled his differences with Balaam and that he was ready to work with him again.