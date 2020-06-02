There is now a ray of hope for security for the people of Kamwokya slum after their streets were lit, courtesy of the street lighting project for slum areas by the Signify Foundation, Dembe Group and Village Energy.

Conta Africa village in Kamwokya was recently identified to benefit from the donation of street lights and last week, Kampala Capital City Authority embarked on installing the street lights.

On Monday the CEO Dembe Group,Anil Damani, Village Energy CEO, Waringa Matindi and officials from KCCA visited the area following the installation of the street lights.

Speaking to the officials, the area LC one chairman, Daudi Lwanga applauded the companies and KCCA for the donation that he said brings a ray of hope in terms of security to the area.

“This place has been unsafe, especially for women moving at night, and young children. The lighting will greatly improve the security of the area and improve the quality of living standards for the residents,” Lwanga said.

According to the area chairman, because of darkness, thugs operated freely in Kamwokya as it made it difficult for security patrols to reach the dark corners.

Speaking at the function, the Program Manager for Signify Foundation, Martha Osiro said the donation was part of their efforts to improve the standards of living in various communities.

“Signify is committed to supporting communities to improve their quality of life, and in particular areas where there is lack of sustainable lighting which leads the community to use alternative sources which are harmful to health, such as kerosene which has been proved to cause respiratory problems such asthma and other lung diseases,” she said.

“Signify Foundation works closely with Dembe Group, and Village Energy in we can provide clean lighting and energy solutions which are also financially efficient.”

According to Abdallah Ssenyonjo, an official from the Kampala City Council Authority, the initiative is in line with their plan to ensure all areas in the city are well lit as a way of ensuring security.

He said the initiative will help complement government’s efforts in improving the standards of living of its citizens.

Rhino refugee camp in line

According to the project to light communities will now be implemented in Rhino refugee camp in Arua district in northwestern Uganda.

Martha Osiro, program manager for Signify Foundation Uganda noted that

“The focus on refugee camps is to provide security lighting, and also help with the lighting of health centres where midwives had been using phone torches in the process of delivering babies, and where surgeons had been using poor lighting,” said Martha Osiro, the Signify Foundation Uganda programs manager adding that it is part of an assortment of Philips lighting products donated to the government of Uganda.

Jean-Christophe Saint-Esteben, the Danish Refugee Council Country Director, reiterated that the relationship with Signify Foundation is a joint commitment to improving lives of refugees and other Ugandans, by providing opportunities for them to earn income using solar lighting and energy.

“By providing indoor and outdoor street lighting, during such a time, it will help improve response to COVID and reduce risk of gender-based violence, other protection and other security challenges in the community,” he said.

The Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda appreciated the donation to the refugee camp saying the gesture of supporting communities when the country is struggling to cope with the Coronavirus is welcome.

He pledged government of Uganda support for any assistance as may be required.