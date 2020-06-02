The Ministry of Health is set to test journalists for Coronavirus after seven health workers tested positive of the virus early this week.

According to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine journalists should also be tested to ascertain the prevalence of the virus among the members of the fourth estate.

“As you know, Ministry of Health is testing its entire staff for Covid-19, many of you have continued to support the health sector during this outbreak. Therefore, you are all kindly requested to come to Mulago Hospital wing 2A tomorrow anytime between 8am and 5pm to get tested for Covid-19,” a notice by Atwine says.

“This is important for you and your family’s safety. Please comply.”

On Sunday, the ministry announced that seven frontline health workers including three nurses, two doctors and two senior level staff had tested positive of the virus.

The Nile Post has learnt that after the seven health workers tested positive, there is worry that journalists, especially those who have been at the frontline in the fight against the virus could have contracted it and the need to test it in a bid to ascertain their health condition.

This website has also learnt that on many occasions, journalists have not observed the social distancing guideline whereas others don’t put on facemasks especially while covering stories related to the pandemic which necessitated the need to have them tested.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are now at 489 whereas 72 of these have fully recovered and returned home.