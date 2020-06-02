The Ministry of Health has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 489.

“Nineteen (19) of the new confirmed cases are from 1,693 samples from Points of Entry while Thirteen (13) are from 423 samples of contacts and alerts,” the ministry said in a tweet.

According to a statement from Dr. Olaro Charles who signed on behalf of the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health, 106 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19.

The statement also said that seven of the thirteen confirmed cases from samples of contacts and alerts were from Kyotera, 2 from Tororo, 1 from Wakiso, 1 from Yumbe, 1 from Mpigi and 1 from Gomba district and they were all under quarantine at the time of testing.

“Fourteen of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry. Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Busia Point of Entry. One of the confirmed cases is a truck driver who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula Point of Entry.”

The ministry said that twenty-five (25) foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the Coronavirus were handed back to their respective countries of origin.

The country now has 391 admitted cases in 15 Referral Hospitals in the country and all are in a stable condition according to the ministry.

Uganda has recorded 79 covid-19 recoveries with no death from disease to date.