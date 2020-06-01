Transport fares for different public transport means have skyrocketed as operators got wind of a possible lifting of lockdown by the government to allow operations in public transport.

The cabinet is sitting at Entebbe State House to decide the fate of public transport and public facilities today, just a week after allowing the normal flow of private traffic.

According to information obtained from recent meetings, public transport would only resume operation only if vehicles carry half the passenger capacity to allow social distancing.

According to a statement from YY coaches, operators of long route busses, and Omni busses, fares have been adjusted and can be reviewed upwards due to half capacity carriage.

“The adjusted fares are as follows, and can be revised upwards only- due to the half capacity carriage we’ve been instructed to adhere too. This is also subject to any changes made by the government regarding the resumption of P.S.V operations.”

Plying the route from Kampala to Mbale will now cost Shs30,000 and an extra Shs5000 to Soroti.

Kampala to Lia will cost Shs45,000 while those going to Apac will part with Shs40,000.

“Please note that the stated fares above are the fairest regarding the current circumstances- we as a company could come up with. The Association had recommended higher figures,” a statement reads in part.

“If all goes according to plan we shall resume on 4th the with the first bus departing at 7:am and last bus for the day departing at 2-3 pm utmost. No Mask, No boarding,” the statement continues