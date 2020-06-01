Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has for the first time spoken out on the defection of controversial blogger, Ashburg Kato to the ruling NRM party.

Ashburg Kato two weeks ago ditched Bobi Wine’s People Power movement to join the ruling National Resistance Movement after being courted by events promoter, Balaam Barugahara.

Speaking about the matter, the legislator, cum singer in a veiled audio message said in every cause, there will always be those who cheapen themselves and allow to be captured by the enemy for their own benefit

“Those who make themselves available for sale, they will be bought. Some are bought expensively while others are bought cheaply,”Bobi Wine said in a message to his supporters posted on his facebook page.

“It is like slave trade where the negotiation is for human beings except for this case, not only bodies but also souls are bought.”

Kyagulanyi told his supporters that not all is lost; adding that only those who persevere to remain true to the cause will share the fruits of perseverance at the end but insisted their movement cannot be derailed by such defections.

“There will be sell outs and betrayals when people start speaking a completely different language and this is expected. As the scriptures say, those who persevere until the end will be saved. What gives me courage is that those who sell out were never meant for the struggle. Those who will drive expensive cars in appreciation for selling out were never meant for the struggle,” he said.

Ashburg Kato recently posted on his facebook page indicating that he had been given a brand new Toyota Tundra pickup to assist him do his work for the ruling NRM party.

Following the blogger’s defection, reports started making rounds on social media claiming that many People Power leaders and supporters are “moles” and will soon join Asburg Kato to defect to the ruling party.

Prominent among those accounts was one from comedian Patrick Salvador Idring who claimed that there more People Power adherents in line to publicly join NRM.

However, Bobi Wine spoke about the matter warning People Power movement members against demoralizing their fellow supporters.

He insisted that as leaders, they have mechanisms to detect bad apples within the movement’s ranks but warned supporters to desist from attacking their colleagues over the same.

I have noted with great concern comrades who go on attacking each other promoting divisions and suspicions in our group. They have deliberately tried to demoralize our colleagues. They will attack everyone around the leader (Bobi Wine) except the leader so that he sees everyone with suspicion,”Bobi Wine warned.

“We must judge everyone by their actions. We should not demoralize our friends by calling them spies. As leaders, we have a mechanism to know who amidst us might be working with the enemy and I request the same way you have trusted us with leadership to trust us to deal with individuals.”

Last month, Bobi Wine held a surprise breakfast meeting with Dr Kizza Besigye whose own party FDC has similarly dealt with what insiders called NRM moles.

Ashburg Kato unbothered

However, in another facebook post, Ashburg Kato said whereas Bobi Wine’s facebook message was touching, it will end on social media.

“That message from Hon. Kyagulanyi was so touching, I almost shade a tear but as usual, ebya social-media bikoma ku facebook mpozi ne mu gallery zaffe(what happens on social media ends on social media and our galleries),”Ashburg posted on his facebook page.

“In 2021 reality is going to knock and you will see how both the silent and noisy Majorities shall be hiding in the basins ticking/voting Gen. Y.K Museveni like no other candidates on the ballot.”