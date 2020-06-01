Police in Kyenjojo has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a police officer shot and injured a man during curfew time.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Kyarusozi town council in Kyenjojo district when officers at Kyarusozi police station prepared to go for a night patrol to enforce the presidential directive on curfew.

“Corporal Denis Byaruhanga of the same station crossed the road to his home to pick a gun for patrol. On his way back, he found one Tom and his coming back from the town to their home. When he asked them why they were moving at night during curfew hours they instead told him off,” the Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Vincent Twesigye said.

The police spokesperson said that the couple jokingly asked the police officer to shoot them if he could.

“Byaruhanga then shot in the ground but the bullet later jumped injuring Tom in the back.”

According to the police mouthpiece, the victim was rushed to Kyarusozi hospital and was later referred to Buhinga regional referral hospital as the bullet got stuck in the body.

It is also reported that after realizing the gravity of the matter, the police officer fled the scene and later reported himself to Katooke police station but was later transported to Kyarusozi Police station where is currently detained whereas his gun has also been recovered.

“He has been charged with attempted murder under file S.D 21/31/05/20 of Kyarusozi police station,”Twesigye noted.