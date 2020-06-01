TheUgandan Embassy in Qatar has said the planned flight back home for Ugandans that was scheduled for June is not yet confirmed.

A May,31,2020 statement by the embassy asked Ugandans in Qatar and are interested in return back home to urgently send their passport details to the country’s embassy in Doha for government to process ticket payments for them as they prepare to fly back on June 6,2020.

However, in the latest statement, the embassy has said that contrary to earlier communication, the flight is not yet confirmed.

“This is to inform you that the above date was prematurely communicated to you and is not confirmed. We therefore request those who have registered to be patient as the embassy coordinates with authorities in Uganda on the appropriate arrangements that will be communicated,” the statement read in part.

The embassy however noted that those who have not yet registered to continue doing so as they wait for the confirmed date of return.

Recently, cabinet approved the return of over 2400 Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus at their own cost.

“Cabinet in principle agreed that Ugandans who are stranded abroad should be allowed to return home. They are going to return in phases,” the Information Minister, Judith Nabakooba said last week.

Health Minister, Jane Ruth Aceng said: “We agreed that they will come in phases because having 2,400 Ugandans coming back at once will not be possible. Those who can procure air tickets should do so and register with embassies such that they are linked to available flights.”

A number of other countries have picked their citizens stranded abroad and have been returned home.