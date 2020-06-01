Former army commander, now opposition politician and national coordinator for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) political party, Maj. Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has said that government wasted the goodwill that Ugandans gave it during the early stages of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Muntu said that in such a pandemic, government’s focus should have been on saving lives by putting the country first but some officials instead turned the crisis into a money making scheme.

Muntu made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, on Monday morning.

He said, “This was an opportunity for the regime to get goodwill but it seems they are people who can’t go above who they are. They seem to simply be incapable of looking beyond themselves.”

“That is the dilemma we have in this country. In a crisis, one would think we all focus to save lives but the narrowness of their thinking says otherwise,” Muntu added.

Muntu said that government started the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic very well and many Ugandans applauded the efforts but midway into the crisis, they took the country for granted.

“The practice of informing the country at every step was good. There is goodwill from the population as well. Midway, they took the country for granted and it seems they can’t avoid looking at every situation through partisan lenses,” Muntu said.

President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the country on Monday evening about the Coronavirus situation in the country and he is expected to announce new measures. Muntu said that what the country needs right now, is not more lockdowns but rather a way forward.

“If COVID-19 were to spread beyond what it is now, what would that mean? We have to sit down and discuss all that but the biggest problem is the nature of the regime.”