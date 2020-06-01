Eight hundred and nine (809) students graduated as Cavendish University Uganda held its 9th graduation ceremony last week at Speke Resort & Conference Centre Munyonyo.

The students who fulfilled the requirements were awarded Bachelors and Masters Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates “scientifically and virtually”.

The event which was the first virtual graduation to be held by the university, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a keynote address, the former Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority, Doris Akol informed the graduands that they each had an assignment to fulfil, a vision, which they need to define for themselves, smart goals to achieve that vision, and to not be afraid of challenges.

“Your setback is your setup for your comeback”, she added notably.

The university chancellor and former president of Tanzania, Benjamin William Mkapa explained that the event was conducted virtually because, “we wanted to balance the need for promoting students’ employability with the need to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.”

In line with the theme of the graduation event: Research and Innovation as Tools to achieve Growth and Development, Mkapa urged students to build on the exposure to the vast demography of people from different countries, cultures, ethnicities, languages and learning environments and to create powerful and helpful networks that will open doors of opportunities for them in different geographical and political settings.

“Make use of the generic skills in Information Technology and digital literacy to maintain and reinforce your contacts, and to exchange constructive information among yourselves,” he said.

The chief guest, Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of Parliament, congratulated Cavendish University Uganda for setting itself apart as a university that is preparing students for the future through its educational online platform and for its ability to conduct a successful virtual graduation.

Kadaga thanked the university for supporting the Ugandan economy by attracting students from several African countries and implored graduands to, “celebrate this achievement in a manner that is consistent with scientific requirements of Covid-19,”.

She told them that they should always seek to add value by finding solutions to the challenges faced in the communities, countries and institutions where they will be employed.

In a message to students, the chairman of the university council, Prof Olubayi Olubayi, said: students: “If your education is to mean anything, you must use online resources to continually educate yourself on how best to become a researcher and an innovator”.